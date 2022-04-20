Southern Tier, NY (WIVT/WBGH) New York State Police are reporting that they removed more the 40 impaired drivers from local roads during the month of March.

In a press release sent out today, NYSP reported that State Police members from Troop C removed a total of 42 impaired drivers from the roadways in the Southern Tier. The seven counties that makeup Troop C consist of Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Otsego, Tioga, and Tompkins.

The majority of the charges stem from misdemeanor Driving While Intoxicated charges, while a few are felonies. There are multiple people charged with multiple crimes, including robbery, and drug possession.

The method that which these impaired drivers were discovered varied as well. Some were involved in traffic collisions, some were reported by other drivers, and some were intervened by troopers on patrol. The list below and the descriptions of the incidents were provided by the New York State Police.

On March 1, 2022, at approximately 4:40 p.m., New York State Police at Endwell arrested Ryan P. Lounsberry, age 40 of Apalachin, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. A trooper was dispatched by Broome County 911 to a report of a vehicle that struck a tree on Bornt Hill Road in the town of Union. An investigation revealed that Lounsberry displayed characteristics commonly associated with impairment. He was arrested and transported to SP Endwell where he was processed and then transported to Broome County Central Arraignment and Processing.

On March 3, 2022, at approximately 6:35 p.m., New York State Police at Binghamton arrested Katlyn B. Hawkins, age 25 of Windsor, NY for the misdemeanor of Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers were dispatched by Broome County 911 to a report of a domestic in a vehicle. Troopers located the described vehicle and initiated a traffic stop. While interviewing the two people in the vehicle, troopers determined that the couple was having a dispute. They also observed that the driver, appeared impaired. Hawkins was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which confirmed her impairment. She was arrested and transported to SP Binghamton where her reportable B.A.C was .19%. She was processed and released on appearance tickets to the Kirkwood Town Court on March 17, 2022, then released to a sober third party.

On March 4, 2022, at approximately 4:01 p.m., New York State Police at Homer arrested Kristina R. Reilly, age 40 of Marathon, NY for the misdemeanor of Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated. A trooper was dispatched to a report of a vehicle driving erratically on Interstate 81 in the town of Lisle. While interviewing Reilly, troopers observed impairment. She was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which demonstrated impairment. Reilly was arrested and transported to SP Homer where her reportable B.A.C was .33%. She was issued appearance tickets to the Lisle Town Court on April 4, 2022, then released to a sober third party.

On March 4, 2022, at approximately 4:42 p.m., New York State Police at Gateway arrested Charles O. Sessler, age 53 of Binghamton, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. A trooper was dispatched to the report of an intoxicated man at Helio Health, attempting to leave the area. The trooper interviewed Sessler, who was still inside his vehicle and observed characteristics associated with impairment. He was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which confirmed impairment. Sessler was arrested and transported to SP Binghamton for processing. He was later transported to Central Arraignment and Processing.

On March 4, 2022, at approximately 4:59 p.m., New York State Police at Oneonta arrested Brandon M. McHargue, age 36 of East Worcester, NY for the felonies of Driving While Intoxicated (with a previous conviction within 10 years) and Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the first degree. He was also charged with the misdemeanor of Fleeing an Officer in a Motor Vehicle in the third degree. A trooper observed McHargue on State Route 7 in the town of Worcester and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. McHargue did not pull over and continued down several roads. He was ultimately taken into custody after attempting to flee on foot. McHargue was transported to SP Oneonta where an investigation revealed that he was impaired. He was processed then transported to Otsego County Central Arraignment and Processing.

On March 5, 2022, at approximately 3:41 a.m., New York State Police at Homer arrested William R. Banks, age 40 of Taylor, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers on patrol observed vehicle and traffic infractions while on Union Valley Road in the town of Taylor and initiated a traffic stop. While interviewing Banks, troopers observed impairment. He was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which indicated impairment. Banks was arrested and transported to SP Homer where his reportable B.A.C was .16%. He was processed and issued appearance tickets to the Taylor Town Court April 20, 2022, then turned over to a sober third party.

On March 5, 2022, at approximately 7:24 p.m., New York State Police at Ithaca arrested Raed K. Kaldi, age 59 of Auburn, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. A trooper observed a vehicle speeding on Auburn Road in the town of Lansing and initiated a traffic stop on East Shore Drive. While interviewing Kaldi, the trooper observed impairment. Kaldi was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which indicated impairment. He was arrested and transported to SP Ithaca where his reportable B.A.C was .11%. Kaldi was processed then issued appearance tickets to the Lansing Town Court on March 22, 2022.

On March 5, 2022, at approximately 10:59 p.m., New York State Police at Binghamton arrested Matthew W. May, age 49 of Hancock, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Impaired by Drugs. A trooper was dispatched to a report of a two-vehicle crash on State Route 79 in the town of Windsor. After an investigation, it was determined that May was traveling in the opposite lane on State Route 79 and struck another vehicle. May and the operator and passenger of the other vehicle were transported to Wilson Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. After a further investigation, May was arrested. He was issued appearance tickets to the Windsor Town Court on April 11, 2022.

On March 6, 2022, at approximately 12:41 a.m., New York State Police at Ithaca arrested Kayla M. Prince, age 27 of Elmira, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. While on State Route 13 in the town of Dryden, troopers observed vehicle and traffic infractions and initiated a traffic stop. While interviewing Prince, the troopers observed characteristics associated with impairment. Prince was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which confirmed impairment. She was arrested and transported to SP Ithaca for processing where her reportable B.A.C was .09%. Prince was issued appearance tickets to the Dryden Town Court on March 30, 2022

On March 6, 2022, at approximately 2:25 a.m., New York State Police at Richfield Springs arrested Katrina M. Patenaude, age 39 of Cherry Valley, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers were dispatched to a report of a disabled vehicle on State Highway 20 in the town of Richfield. They located Patenaude in the running vehicle, stopped in the roadway. While interviewing Patenaude, troopers smelled an odor of an alcoholic beverage, prompting a further investigation. Patenaude was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which indicated impairment. She was arrested and transported to SP Richfield Springs where her reportable B.A.C was .14%. Patenaude was processed and issued appearance to the Richfield Town Court on March 22, 2022.

On March 6, 2022, at approximately 7:47 p.m., New York State Police at Endwell arrested Sakinah J. Collins, age 40 of Endicott, NY for the felony of Burglary in the second degree and the misdemeanors of Driving While Intoxicated and Resisting Arrest. Troopers were dispatched by Broome County 911 to a report of a dispute on Main Street in the town of Maine where Collins forcefully entered a residence. When the trooper arrived, he made contact with Collins, who displayed characteristics associated with impairment. An investigation at the scene revealed that Collins also drove to the residence. She was arrested and transported to SP Endwell where she was processed then transported to Broome County Central Arraignment and Processing.

On March 6, 2022, at approximately 10:49 p.m., New York State Police at Ithaca arrested Margaret E. Nickerson, age 24 of Chatham, MA for the misdemeanor of Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated. A trooper initiated a traffic stop after observing a vehicle being driven erratically while on Danby Road in the town of Ithaca. While interviewing Nickerson, the trooper smelled an odor of an alcoholic beverage and other characteristics associated with impairment. She was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which indicated impairment and was arrested. Nickerson was transported to SP Ithaca, where her reportable B.A.C was .18%. She was issued appearance tickets to the Ithaca Town Court on March 30, 2022 and turned over to a sober third party.

On March 9, 2022, at approximately 1:50 a.m., New York State Police at Endwell arrested Sadam Sero, age 30 of Binghamton, NY for the misdemeanors of Driving While Intoxicated and Unlawfully Fleeing an Officer in a Motor Vehicle. Troopers observed a vehicle speeding while on State Highway 17 east. The vehicle did not pull over and accelerated. The driver eventually stopped and was taken into custody. Troopers also observed that he appeared intoxicated. Sero was transported to SP Endwell where he was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which indicated impairment. His reportable B.A.C was .14%. Sero was processed and issued appearance tickets to the Town of Union Court on March 29, 2022, then released to a sober third party.

On March 11, 2022, at approximately 5:34 a.m., New York State Police at Sidney arrested Thomas D. Terry, age 28 of Sidney Center, NY for the felony of Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated (with a previous conviction within 10 years). Troopers were dispatched to Plankenhorn Road for a report of a vehicle in the roadway. When they arrived, they found Terry in the vehicle. While interviewing Terry, the troopers observed characteristics associated with impairment. He was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which confirmed impairment. Terry was arrested and transported to SP Sidney where his reportable B.A.C was .20%. He was processed and issued appearance tickets to the Town of Sidney Court on March 24, 2022, then turned over to a sober third party.

On March 11, 2022, at approximately 11:45 p.m., New York State Police at Binghamton arrested Sonny P. Weeks, age 33 of Castle Creek, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers were dispatched by Broome County 911 to several compliants of a vehicle being driven erratically in the town of Conklin. A trooper was able to locate the described vehicle on Interstate 81 north near exit 7 and observed vehicle and traffic violations. A traffic stop was initiated and while interviewing Weeks the trooper smelled an odor of an alcoholic beverage and other characteristics associated with impairment. He was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which confirmed impairment. Weeks was arrested and transported to SP Binghamton, where his reportable B.A.C was .16%. He was issued appearance tickets to the Chenango Town Court on March 23, 2022, then turned over to a sober third party.

On March 15, 2022, at approximately 8:41 p.m., New York State Police at Margaretville arrested Lucas Stupakoff, age 32 of Downsville, NY for the misdemeanor of Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers were dispatched to a report of a one vehicle crash at the intersection of State Highway 30 and County Highway 30A in the town of Andes. While interviewing Stupakoff, troopers smelled an odor of an alcoholic beverage and other characteristics associated with impairment. After an investigation, he was arrested. Stupakoff was transported to SP Margaretville where his reportable B.A.C was .18%. He was processed and issued appearance tickets to the Andes Town Court on April 12, 2022, then turned over to a sober third party.

On March 15, 2022, at approximately 9:25 p.m., New York State Police at Binghamton arrested John Frew, age 64 of Binghamton, NY for the misdemeanors of Driving While Impaired by Drugs and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the seventh degree. A trooper was dispatched to a report of one vehicle that crashed into a planter on Upper Court Street in the town of Kirkwood. After an investigation, Frew was arrested and transported to SP Binghamton where he was additionally evaluated by a Drug Recognition Expert. Frew was processed and released on appearance tickets to the Kirkwood Town Court on April 6, 2022.

On March 16, 2022, at approximately 2:28 a.m., New York State Police at Oneonta arrested Lyla R. Banhart, age 20 of Worcester, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers were dispatched by Otsego County 911 to a report of a vehicle in a ditch of State Highway 7 in the town of Oneonta. An investigation at the scene revealed that Banhart struck a guide wire before ending up in the ditch then left the scene. Troopers located Banhart and after an investigation, she was arrested. She was transported to SP Oneonta where her reportable B.A.C was .13%. Banhart was issued appearance tickets to the Oneonta Town Court on March 22, 2022, then turned over to a sober third party.

On March 17, 2022, at approximately 10:40 a.m., New York State Police at Oneonta arrested Dorian L. Stewart, age 53 of Unadilla, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Impaired by Drugs. Troopers were dispatched by Delaware County 911 to the report of a vehicle that struck a pole on State Route 357 in the town of Sidney. Troopers found that Stewart displayed characteristics commonly associated with impairment. She was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which indicated impairment. Stewart was arrested and transported to SP Oneonta where she was additional evaluated by a New York State Police Drug Recognition Expert. Stewart was processed and later issued appearance tickets to the Sidney Town Court on April 14, 2022.

On March 17, 2022, at approximately 8:30 p.m., New York State Police at Margaretville arrested Nicole M. Haroldson, age 39 of Roxbury, NY for the misdemeanor of Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers were dispatched to a report of a vehicle in the ditch off State Highway 28 in the town of Andes. Haroldson was checked out by Margaretville EMS but was not transported to a hospital. While talking to Haroldson about what happened, troopers smelled an odor of an alcoholic beverage and other characteristics associated with impairment. She was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which indicated impairment. Haroldson was arrested and transported to SP Margaretville, where here reportable B.A.C was.19%. She was processed and issued appearance tickets to the Andes Town Court on March 22, 2022, then turned over to a sober third party.

On March 18, 2022, at approximately 12:16 a.m., New York State Police at Ithaca arrested Kelsey L. Roman, age 28 of Ithaca, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. A trooper on Dryden Road in the town of Dryden observed a vehicle speeding and initiated a traffic stop. While interviewing Roman, the trooper smelled an odor of an alcoholic beverage and other characteristics associated with impairment. She was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which confirmed impairment. Roman was arrested and transported to SP Ithaca for processing. She was issued appearance tickets to the Dryden Town Court on May 23, 2022.

On March 18, 2022, at approximately 5:30 p.m., New York State Police at Endwell arrested Mary A. Bryan, age 36 of Binghamton, NY for the felony of Driving While Intoxicated (with a previous conviction within 10 years). Troopers were advised by Broome County 911 of a vehicle that was being driven erratically. A trooper located the described vehicle near East Main Street and South Avenue B and attempted to pull the vehicle over. The operator began to turn left into the McDonald’s parking lot when she struck another vehicle then parked in the parking lot. No injuries were reported. While interviewing Bryan, the trooper observed characteristics associated with alcohol impairment. Bryan was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which indicated impairment. She was arrested and transported to SP Endwell where her reportable B.A.C was .16%. Bryan was processed and issued appearance tickets to the Union Town Court on March 20, 2022.

On March 18, 2022, at approximately 10:38 p.m., New York State Police at Owego arrested Ryan T. Muller, age 30 of Watkins Glen, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. During a sobriety road check on State Route 13 in the town of Ithaca, a trooper smelled an odor of an alcoholic beverage and other characteristics associated with impairment. Muller was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which indicated impairment. He was arrested and transported to SP Ithaca, where his reportable B.A.C was .10%. Muller was issued appearance tickets to the Ithaca Town Court on March 30, 2022, then released to a sober third party.

On March 19, 2022, at approximately 2:12 a.m., New York State Police at Endwell arrested Hunter J. Stever, age 21 of Endicott, NY for the misdemeanors of Driving While Intoxicated, Reckless Driving and Reckless Endangerment in the second degree. While troopers were investigating an accident, Stever intentionally drove past a roadblock and drove directly toward personnel working at the scene at a high rate of speed. Troopers determined he was impaired. Stever was arrested and transported to SP Endwell. Stever was processed and released on appearance tickets to the Maine Town Court on April 13, 2022.

On March 19, 2022, at approximately 9:24 p.m., New York State Police at Ithaca arrested Winston S. Rappleye, age 23 of Ithaca, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. A trooper on Michigan Hollow Road in the town of Danby observed a vehicle with a vehicle and traffic infraction and initiated a traffic stop. While interviewing Rappleye, the trooper observed characteristics indicative of impairment. Rappleye was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which confirmed impairment. He was arrested and transported to SP Ithaca where his reportable B.A.C was .11%. Rappleye was processed and released on appearance tickets to the Danby Town Court on April 12, 2022, then released to a sober third party.

On March 19, 2022, at approximately 10:13 p.m., New York State Police at Binghamton arrested Michael P. Pease, age 24 of Binghamton, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. A trooper initiated a traffic stop after observing a vehicle failing to stop at a stop sign on Court Street in the town of Kirkwood. After an investigation, Pease was arrested for DWI. He was processed at SP Binghamton and transported to Broome County Central Arraignment and Processing.

On March 19, 2022, at approximately 8:39 p.m., New York State Police at Richfield Springs arrested Isabella J. Lepetich, age 19 of Oneonta, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Impaired by Drugs. Troopers were dispatched by Otsego 911 to a report of an accident involving a Utility Terrain Vehicle on Summit Hill Road in the town of Springfield. An investigation revealed that Lepetich was driving the UTV when it left the roadway and rolled. The passenger, a 43-year-old male was treated on scene by Cherry Valley EMS. Lepetich was transported by Cherry Valley EMS to Bassett Hospital for a medical evaluation. Before leaving the scene, while interviewing Lepetich the troopers observed characteristics associated with drug impairment. She was later issued appearance tickets to the Springfield Town Court on April 21, 2022, then turned over to a sober third party.

On March 21, 2022, at approximately 2:20 a.m., New York State Police at Endwell arrested Ann M. Walter, age 74 of Endicott, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Impaired by Drugs. Troopers were on East Main Street in the town of Union when they observed a vehicle that was being driven with no headlights or taillights. They also observed additional vehicle and traffic violations and initiated a traffic stop. While interviewing Walter, the troopers observed characteristics associated with impairment. She was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which indicated impairment. Walter was arrested and transported to SP Endwell where she was additionally evaluated by a New York State Police Drug Recognition Expert. Walter was processed and issued appearance tickets to the Union Town Court on April 12, 2022, then turned over to a sober third party.

On March 23, 2022, at approximately 8:45 p.m., New York State Police at Binghamton arrested Helena E. Natishak, age 68 of Kirkwood, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. A trooper initiated a traffic stop on State Route 11 in the town of Kirkwood after observing a vehicle and traffic violation. While interviewing Natishak, the trooper smelled an odor of an alcoholic beverage and other characteristics associated with impairment. She was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which confirmed impairment. Natishak was arrested and transported to SP Binghamton where her reportable B.A.C. was .09%. She was processed and released on appearance tickets to the Kirkwood Town Court on April 13, 2022.

On March 23, 2022, at approximately 11:24 p.m., New York State Police at Binghamton arrested Stacee A. Bowers, age 34 of Binghamton, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. A trooper on State Route 11 in the town of Kirkwood observed a vehicle partially in the wrong lane of traffic and initiated a traffic stop. While interviewing Bowers, the trooper observed characteristics commonly associated with alcohol impairment. She was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which confirmed impairment. Bowers was arrested and transported to SP Binghamton for processing where her reportable B.A.C was .17%. Bowers was issued appearance tickets to the Kirkwood Town Court on April 20, 2022, then turned over to a sober third party.

On March 25, 2022, at approximately 1:26 a.m., New York State Police at Deposit arrested Brady G. Simpson, age 46 of Lakewood, PA for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. A trooper observed a vehicle and traffic violation while in the town of Sanford. A traffic stop was initiated on Front Street and while interviewing Simpson, the trooper observed characteristics associated with impairment. Simpson was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which indicated impairment. He was arrested and transported to SP Deposit where his reportable B.A.C was .09%. Simpson was issued appearance tickets to the Sanford Town Court on April 25, 2022.

On March 26, 2022, at approximately 12:57 a.m., New York State Police at Ithaca arrested Evan B. Barnett, age 20 of Willseyville, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers were dispatched by Tioga County 911 to a vehicle on its roof on Stowell Road in the village of Candor. Members of the Candor Fire Department assisted at the scene. Troopers interviewed Barnett, who was not injured. The troopers smelled an odor of an alcoholic beverage and other characteristics associated with impairment. After an investigation, Barnett was arrested. He was transported to SP Candor where his reportable B.A.C was .15%. Barnett was processed and released on appearance tickets to the Candor Town Court on April 18, 2022, then turned over to a sober third party.

On March 26, 2022, at approximately 1:32 a.m., New York State Police at Margaretville arrested Kevin N. Bustamante, age 21 of Delhi, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers on State Highway 10 in the town of Delhi observed a vehicle and traffic infraction and initiated a traffic stop. While interviewing Bustamante, the trooper observed characteristics associated with impairment. Bustamante was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which confirmed impairment. He was arrested and transported for processing where his reportable B.A.C was .10%. Bustamante was later released on appearance tickets to the Delhi Town Court on April 12, 2022, then turned over to a sober third party.

On March 26, 2022, at approximately 11:51 p.m., New York State Police at Stamford arrested Erik T. Pettersen, age 34 of Roxbury, NY for the felony of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the fifth degree and the misdemeanors of Driving While Intoxicated, Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the second degree and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the seventh degree. Troopers on State Route 30 in the town of Roxbury observed vehicle and traffic violations and initiated a traffic stop. While interviewing Pettersen, the troopers observed impairment. Pettersen was asked to perform Standardized Fields Sobriety Tests, which indicated impairment. Pettersen was also found in possession of suspected illegal drugs. He was arrested and transported to SP Margaretville. Pettersen was processed and issued appearance tickets to the Roxbury Town Court on April 8, 2022, then turned over to a sober third party.

On March 26, 2022, at approximately 10:10 p.m., New York State Police at Binghamton arrested Jason D. Brown, age 35 of Endicott, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers were dispatched by Broome County 911 to a report of a two-vehicle crash on Montrose Drive in the town of Conklin. Troopers found Brown’s vehicle overturned in the roadway. He was checked out by Broome Ambulance but was not transported to a hospital. The driver of the other vehicle did not report any injuries. While interviewing Brown, the troopers smelled an odor of an alcoholic beverage and characteristics indicative of impairment. Brown was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which confirmed impairment. He was arrested and transported to SP Binghamton for processing. Brown was issued appearance tickets to the Conklin Town Court on April 6, 2022.

On March 27, 2022, at approximately 1:59 a.m., New York State Police at Sidney arrested Jason L. Baker, age 48 of Bainbridge, NY for the misdemeanor of Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated. A trooper on State Route 7 in the town of Bainbridge observed a vehicle make a vehicle and traffic violation. A traffic stop was initiated, and while interviewing Baker, the trooper observed characteristics associated with alcohol impairment. Baker was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which indicated impairment. He was arrested and transported to SP Sidney for processing where his reportable B.A.C was .18%. Baker was issued appearance tickets to the Bainbridge Town Court on April 28, 2022, then turned over to a sober third party.

On March 27, 2022, at approximately 3:43 a.m., New York State Police at Endwell arrested Edgardo Hernandez, age 55 of Endicott, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers observed a vehicle making traffic infractions while on East Main Street then onto North Street. A traffic stop was initiated on Kentucky Avenue after the troopers observed further vehicle and traffic violations. While interviewing Hernandez, troopers observed characteristics associated with impairment. Hernandez was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which confirmed impairment. Hernandez was arrested and transported to SP Endwell where his reportable B.A.C was .14%. Hernandez was processed and issued appearance tickets to the Union Town Court on April 12, 2022, then turned over to a sober third party.

On March 30, 2022, at approximately 11:27 p.m., New York State Police at Norwich arrested Rebecca J. Dean, age 49 of Plymouth, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers on State Highway 320 in Norwich observed a vehicle with a vehicle and traffic infraction and initiated a traffic stop. While interviewing Dean, the troopers observed impairment. She was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which confirmed impairment. Dean was arrested and transported to SP Norwich where her reportable B.A.C was .09%. He was processed and issued appearance tickets to the Norwich Town Court on April 7, 2022.

On March 30, 2022, at approximately 11:30 p.m., New York State Police at Whitney Point arrested Gregory M. Palmeter, age 42 of Barker, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. A trooper on Hyde Street in the town of Barker observed a vehicle travel over the double center lines and initiated a traffic stop. While interviewing Palmeter, the trooper smelled an odor of an alcoholic beverage. Palmeter was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which indicated impairment. He was arrested and transported to SP Whitney Point where his reportable B.A.C was .11%. Palmeter was processed and issued appearance tickets to the Barker Town Court on April 19, 2022, then released to a sober third party.