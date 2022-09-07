BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Every day the members of law enforcement agencies across the country attempt to keep the public safe, including from impaired drivers. During the month of August the Troopers with the New York State Police Troop “C” removed 42 impaired drivers from local roadways. Six of those impaired drivers also had a child under the age of 15 in the vehicle with them. Troop “C” encompasses seven counties: Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Otsego, Tioga, and Tompkins counties.

Below is the account of those incidents according to the New York State Police.

On August 1, 2022, at approximately 8:35 a.m., New York State Police at Homer arrested Shaun B. Haydt, age 40 of Allentown, PA for the class “C” felony of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the second degree, the class “D” felony of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the third degree and the misdemeanor of Driving While Impaired by Alcohol in a Commercial Motor Vehicle. While at the Preble Rest Area during a commercial vehicle inspection, Troopers smelled an odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from Haydt. Haydt was operating a tractor trailer and was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which indicated impairment and was arrested. Troopers also located a loaded gun; Haydt does not have a pistol permit in New York and was in violation of the NY SAFE Act. Haydt was transported to SP Homer then transported to the Cortland County Jail for Central Processing and Arraignment.

On August 2, 2022, at approximately 12:52 a.m., New York State Police at Endwell arrested Joshua J. Mizell, age 34 of Endicott, NY for the class “E” felony of Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated (with a child as passenger) or “Leandra’s Law”. He was additionally charged with the misdemeanors of Endangering the Welfare of a Child and Criminal Trespassing in the second degree. Troopers were dispatched by Broome County 911 to a report of domestic dispute. The 911 caller reported that Mizell was attempting to leave a residence on Lyndale Drive intoxicated and with a child in his vehicle. When troopers arrived, Mizell had already driven away. The troopers located Mizell’s vehicle and initiated a traffic stop, he ultimately stopped on Doyleson Avenue. Troopers observed a child in Mizell’s vehicle and troopers observed characteristics associated with impairment. Mizell was arrested and the child was turned over to a sober third party. He was transported to SP Endwell, processed then transported to Broome County Centralized Arraignment and Processing.

On August 3, 2022, at approximately 3:47 a.m., New York State Police at Sidney arrested Madeline P. Demming, age 20 of Stamford, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers were dispatched by Delaware County 911 to a report of a disabled vehicle on River Street in the town of Stamford. When the troopers arrived, they found Demming’s vehicle stuck in the mud in a ditch off Campagna Road. Troopers observed an odor of an alcoholic beverage and asked Demming to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests. She was ultimately arrested and transported to SP Stamford where her reportable B.A.C was .11%. Demming was processed and issued appearance tickets to the Stamford Town Court on September 12, 2022.

On August 3, 2022, at approximately 7:33 p.m., New York State Police at Ithaca arrested Alexa C. Vallese, age 29 of Groton, NY for the felony of Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated (with a child as passenger) or “Leandra’s Law”. A trooper was dispatched by Tompkins County 911 to a report of a crash on Groton Road in the town of Dryden. A trooper found the vehicle to have rolled, in a ditch and smoking. The trooper and the operator of the other vehicle used the trooper’s fire extinguisher to control the smoke and removed Vallese and a child out of her vehicle. The trooper observed Vallese to have an odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from her breath. She was transported by Dryden Ambulance to Guthrie Cortland Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries. An investigation revealed that Vallese was traveling north on Groton Road when she struck another vehicle traveling in the opposite direction, drove through the opposite lane of traffic, and struck an embankment which caused her vehicle to roll. Vallese was issued appearance tickets to the Dryden Town Court on August 24, 2022. The child in Vallese’s vehicle and the driver of the other vehicle were not injured.

On August 3, 2022, at approximately 7:43 p.m., New York State Police at Greene arrested Bryan K. Tirpok, age 58 of Whitney Point, NY for the felony of Driving While Intoxicated (with a previous conviction in 10 years). A trooper was dispatched by Chenango County 911 to a report of a vehicle that was disabled in the parking lot of Chenango Sales in the town of Greene. When the trooper arrived, he learned Tirpok displayed characteristics associated with impairment. Tirpok was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which confirmed impairment and he was arrested. Tirpok was transported to SP Greene, where his reportable B.A.C was .15%. Tirpok was processed and issued appearance tickets to the Greene Town Court on August 18, 2022, then turned over to a sober third party.

On August 5, 2022, at approximately 8:20 p.m., New York State Police at Margaretville arrested Jose A. Sanchez Morales, age 43 of Brooklyn, NY for the felonies of Driving While Intoxicated (with a previous conviction within 10 years) and Aggravated Unlicensed Operator in the first degree. A trooper initiated a traffic stop on State Highway 30 in the town of Middletown after observing a vehicle and traffic infraction. While interviewing Sanchez Morales, the trooper smelled and odor of an alcoholic beverage. Sanchez Morales was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests which showed signs of intoxication. He was arrested and transported to SP Margaretville where his reportable B.A.C was .10%. Sanchez Morales was processed and issued appearance tickets to the Middletown Town Court on August 30, 2022, then turned over to a sober third party.

On August 5, 2022, at approximately 8:21 p.m., New York State Police at Homer arrested Michael C. Sawyer, age 30 of Cortland, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. A trooper was dispatched by Cortland County 911 to a report of a vehicle in the ditch off Bennie Road in the town of Cortlandville. The trooper located Sawyer and observed characteristics associated with impairment. Sawyer was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which confirmed impairment. He was arrested and transported to SP Homer where his reportable B.A.C was .13%. Sawyer was processed and issued appearance tickets to the Cortlandville Town Court on August 29, 2022, then released to a sober third party.

On August 6, 2022, at approximately 3:34 a.m., New York State Police at Endwell arrested Wilson E. Lord, age 33 of Apalachin, NY for the misdemeanors of Driving While Intoxicated and Reckless Driving. A trooper was dispatched by Broome County 911 to a vehicle traveling east in the westbound lanes of State Highway 17. Troopers located the vehicle which did not initially stop. They were ultimately able to have the vehicle stop while traveling alongside the vehicle in the eastbound lanes. While interviewing Lord, troopers observed characteristics commonly associated with alcohol impairment. Lord was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which were indicative of intoxication. He was arrested and transported to SP Endwell. Lord was processed then transported to Broome County Centralized Arraignment and Processing.

On August 6, 2022, at approximately 11:42 p.m., New York State Police at Endwell arrested Vincent L. Depofi, age 31 of Endicott, NY for the felony of Driving While Intoxicated (with a previous conviction within 10 years). He was also charged with the misdemeanors of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the seventh degree and Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the second degree. Troopers were dispatched by Broome County 911 after they received several complaints of an erratic driver on Watson Boulevard near Traditions at the Glen. Troopers were advised by the 911 Center that the vehicle had left the roadway, was in a field and that the operator was unconscious. A trooper was able to wake the driver and learn his identity. The trooper observed characteristics associated with impairment and asked Depofi to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests. Depofi was arrested and transported to SP Endwell where his reportable B.A.C was .11%. Troopers also located suspected illegal drugs in Depofi’s possession. He was processed and issued appearance tickets to the Union Town Court on August 16, 2022, then released to a sober third party.

On August 7, 2022, at approximately 12:05 a.m., New York State Police at Oneonta arrested Thomas M. Jaquish, age 32 of Morris, NY for the misdemeanors of Driving While Intoxicated and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the fourth degree. While on State Route 23 in the town of Laurens, a trooper observed a motorcycle cross over the solid double yellow lines and initiated a traffic stop. While interviewing Jaquish, the trooper observed characteristics associated with impairment. Jaquish was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which indicated intoxication. He was also found in possession of metal knuckles, which are illegal to possess in New York. Jaquish was arrested and transported to SP Oneonta. He was processed and issued appearance tickets to the Laurens Town Court on September 21, 2022, then turned over to a sober third party.

On August 8, 2022, at approximately 4:17 a.m., New York State Police at Norwich arrested James D. Fuller Sr., age 35 of New Berlin, NY for the felony of Driving While Impaired by Drugs (with a previous conviction within 10 years). Troopers were dispatched by Chenango County 911 to a report of someone trespassing on a property on Brookins Road in the town of North Norwich. Troopers located Fuller on the porch of the residence; troopers also learned that Fuller had driven to the residence. After an investigation, he was arrested. Fuller was transported to SP Norwich and evaluated by a New York State Police Drug Recognition Expert. Fuller was arraigned before a judge and scheduled to appear at the North Norwich Town Court on August 24, 2022.

On August 11, 2022, at approximately 1:00 p.m., New York State Police at Norwich arrested Marie J. Welch, age 57 of South New Berlin, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Impaired by Drugs. A trooper was dispatched by Chenango County 911 to School Bus Garage Lane in the town of Norwich for a report of a suspicious vehicle. While interviewing Welch, the trooper observed impairment. She was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which confirmed impairment. Welch was arrested and transported to SP Norwich and evaluated by a New York State Police Drug Recognition Expert. Welch was processed and issued appearance tickets to the Norwich Town Court on September 15, 2022.

On August 12, 2022, at approximately 10:59 p.m., New York State Police at Endwell arrested Ronald E. Smeltzer Jr., age 58 of Endicott, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. While turning onto Day Hollow Road in the town of Union, a trooper observed a vehicle travel over into the opposite lane of travel on several occasions and initiated at traffic stop. While interviewing Smeltzer, the trooper smelled and odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from the vehicle. He was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which were indicative of intoxication. Smeltzer was transported to SP Endwell where his reportable B.A.C was .09%. He was processed and issued appearance tickets to the Union Town Court on September 13, 2022.

On August 12, 2022, at approximately 9:51 p.m., New York State Police at Binghamton arrested Rosemary T. Ward, age 73 of Rhinebeck, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. While on State Route 369 in the town of Fenton, a trooper observed a vehicle cross over the center line and initiated a traffic stop. While interviewing Ward, the trooper observed characteristics indicative of impairment. Ward was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which confirmed intoxication. She was transported to SP Binghamton where her reportable B.A.C was .09%. Ward was processed and issued appearance tickets to the Fenton Town Court on August 25, 2022, then turned over to a sober third party.

On August 13, 2022, at approximately 1:59 a.m., New York State Police at Endwell arrested Roxanne K. Clapper, age 28 of Vestal, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers on State Route 17C in the village of Endicott observed a vehicle make several vehicle and traffic infractions and were able to safely make a traffic stop on Vestal Avenue. While interviewing Clapper, troopers observed characteristics associated with alcohol intoxication. Clapper was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which indicated impairment. She was arrested and transported to SP Endwell where her reportable B.A.C was .14%. Clapper was processed and issued appearance tickets to the Endicott Village Court on August 31, 2022, then released to a sober third party.

On August 15, 2022, at approximately 10:25 p.m., New York State Police at Owego arrested Ashli D. Nau, age 35 of Williamsport, PA for the class “E” felony of Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated (with a child as passenger) or “Leandra’s Law”. While monitoring traffic on State Route 17, a trooper observed a vehicle speeding and initiated a traffic stop. While interviewing Nau, the trooper also observed a child under the age of 15 inside the vehicle. The trooper also observed Nau displaying characteristics associated with alcohol impairment. Nau was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which confirmed impairment. She was arrested and transported to SP Owego where her reportable B.A.C was .19%. Nau was issued appearance tickets to the Nichols Town Court on September 1, 2022. Nau and the child were turned over to a sober third party.

On August 16, 2022, at approximately 1:02 a.m., New York State Police at Richfield Springs arrested Kyle T. Meyer, age 20 of Cooperstown, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers were dispatched by Otsego County 911 to a report of a vehicle that struck a tree on Glimmerglen Road in the town of Otsego. While interviewing the three uninjured occupants of the vehicle, the troopers learned that Meyer was driving. They also observed an odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from Meyer’s breath. He was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which were indicative of impairment. Meyer was arrested and transported to SP Richfield Springs where his reportable B.A.C was .14%. He was processed and issued appearance tickets to the Otsego Town Court on September 21, 2022.

On August 18, 2022, at approximately 3:33 a.m., New York State Police at Endwell arrested Holly G. Waterman, age 56 of Endicott, NY for the misdemeanors of Driving While Intoxicated, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the seventh degree and Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia. Troopers were on another traffic stop on Taft Avenue in the town of Union, when they observed a vehicle pass them with a vehicle and traffic infraction. They were able to locate the vehicle and initiate a traffic stop. While interviewing Waterman, the troopers observed characteristics associated with alcohol impairment. She was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which confirmed intoxication. Waterman was also found to be in possession of suspected illegal drugs. She was arrested and transported to SP Endwell where her reportable B.A.C was .14%. Waterman was processed and issued appearance tickets to the Union Town Court on September 13, 2022.

On August 18, 2022, at approximately 7:17 p.m., New York State Police at Ithaca arrested Haley M. Romero, age 24 of Ithaca, NY for the misdemeanors of Driving While Intoxicated and Resisting Arrest. While on Elmira Road in the town of Ithaca, trooper observed a vehicle make an unsafe lane change in front of another vehicle and make other vehicle and traffic infractions. A traffic stop was initiated on Sandbank Road. While interviewing Romero, a trooper smelled an odor of an alcoholic beverage and she was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests. When told she was under arrest, Romero refused to place her hands behind her back and resisted but was eventually taken into custody. She was transported to SP Ithaca for processing and later issued appearance tickets to the Ithaca Town Court on September 15, 2022, then turned over to a sober third party.

On August 19, 2022, at approximately 8:42 p.m., New York State Police at Binghamton arrested Pamela M. Fox, age 53 of Binghamton, NY for the felony of Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the first degree and the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers were dispatched by Brome County 911 t a report of a crash on State Route 11 in the town of Kirkwood. A passenger complained of an injury. While interviewing Fox, the trooper observed characteristics associated with alcohol impairment. Fox was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which were indicative of impairment. Fox was arrested and transported to SP Binghamton where her reportable B.A.C was .17%. She was processed and transported to Broome County Central Arraignment and Processing.

On August 19, 2022, at approximately 9:25 p.m., New York State Police at Norwich arrested Chad V. Anastos, age 51 of Greene, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. A trooper was dispatched to a crash involving two vehicles in the parking lot of the Mirabito gas station in the village of Greene. During an investigation into what happened, troopers observed Anastos displaying characteristics associated with impairment. He was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Test, which confirmed impairment. Anastos was transported to SP Greene where his reportable B.A.C was .11%. He was issued appearance tickets to the Greene Village Town Court on August 23, 2022, then turned over to a sober third party.

On August 19, 2022, at approximately 10:10 p.m., New York State Police at Homer arrested Richard A. Lee, age 52 of Cortland, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. While monitoring traffic near State Route 13 in the town of Cortlandville, a trooper observed a vehicle make a vehicle and traffic infraction. The trooper was able to make a traffic stop on Fairview Drive. After an investigation, Lee was arrested. He was transported to SP Homer where his reportable B.A.C was .13%. Lee was processed and issued appearance tickets to the Cortlandville Town Court on September 12, 2022, then released to a sober third party.

On August 20, 2022, at approximately 1:57 a.m., New York State Police at Norwich arrested Walter L. Current, age 23 of Plymouth, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. While on patrol, trooper observed a vehicle stopped on County Road 10A in the town of Preston that was partially blocking the roadway. They checked on the driver to see if he was okay and smelled an odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from Current’s breath. He was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which indicated impairment. Current was arrested and transported to SP Norwich where his reportable B.A.C was .09%. He was issued appearance tickets to the Preston Town Court on September 7, 2022.

On August 20, 2022, at approximately 9:28 p.m., New York State Police at Stamford arrested Christopher A. Romano, age 35 of Otego for the class “E” felony of Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated (with a child as passenger) or “Leandra’s Law”. He was also charged with the misdemeanor of Aggravated Unlicensed Operation. A trooper observed a vehicle on State Route 23 pass traffic light that was red on County Road 11 in the town of Davenport and initiated a traffic stop. While interviewing Romano, the trooper observed a child in the vehicle and learned that Romano’s New York State license is revoked. The trooper also observed that Romano appeared impaired. He was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which confirmed impairment. The child was turned over to a sober third party. Romano was arrested and transported to SP Oneonta for an additional evaluation by a New York State Police Drug Recognition Expert. Romano was processed and issued appearance tickets to the Davenport Town Court on September 13, 2022.

On August 21, 2022, at approximately 5:05 p.m., New York State Police at Stamford arrested Craig M. Rezek, age 29 of Worcester, NY for the felony of Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated (with a previous conviction within 10 years) and the misdemeanor of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the fourth degree. A trooper monitoring traffic on Interstate 88 in the town of Milford observed a vehicle speeding and initiated a traffic stop. While interviewing Rezek, the trooper smelled an odor of an alcoholic beverage and other characteristics associated with impairment. He was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which indicated impairment. Rezek was also found in possession of illegal brass knuckles. Rezek was arrested and transported for processing where his reportable B.A.C was .18%. Rezek was issued appearance tickets to the Milford Town Court on September 13, 2022, then turned over to a sober third party.

On August 22, 2022, at approximately 7:02 p.m., New York State Police at Stamford arrested Shannon M. Whitcomb, age 52 of Grand Gorge, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. While on State Highway 23 in the village of Grand Gorge, a trooper observed an ATV on the shoulder of State Highway 23 when he saw the operator, go over a small curb then fall off the ATV. He went to check on her and called for EMS. Whitcomb sustained a non-life-threatening injury and did not wish to be transported to a hospital. While talking to Whitcomb, the trooper smelled an odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from Whitcomb’s breath. After an investigation, she was arrested. Whitcomb was transported to SP Stamford where her reportable B.A.C was .15%. She was issued appearance tickets to the Roxbury Town Court on September 21, 2022, then released to a sober third party.

On August 23, 2022, at approximately 12:18 a.m., New York State Police at Endwell arrested Diego I. Meza, age 33 of Endicott, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers observed a vehicle make vehicle and traffic infractions while on East Main Street in the town of Union. While interviewing Meza, troopers observed characteristics commonly associated with alcohol impairment. Meza was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which indicated impairment. He was arrested and transported to SP Endwell where his reportable B.A. C was .17%. Meza was issued appearance tickets to the Union Town Court on September 13, 2022.

On August 23, 2022, at approximately 1:39 a.m., New York Police at Oneonta arrested Travis D. Lawyer, age 37 of Otego, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers were dispatched by Otsego County 911 to a report of a domestic dispute at a residence on Haney Road in the town of Otego. Lawyer reportedly drove away from the residence but returned when troopers arrived. While interviewing Lawyer, troopers smelled an odor of an alcoholic beverage and observed characteristics associated with impairment. After an investigation, he was arrested and later issued appearance tickets to the Otego Town Court on September 8, 2022.

On August 23, 2022, at approximately 7:43 p.m., New York State Police at Sidney arrested Cindy C. Gutierrez, age 49 of Sidney, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. A trooper was dispatched by Delaware County 911 to a report of a crash on Parker Hollow Road in the town of Sidney. The trooper located Gutierrez and the vehicle in the ditch. While talking to Gutierrez about what happened, the trooper observed characteristics associated with impairment. Gutierrez was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests and was ultimately arrested for DWI. She was transported to SP Sidney for processing and issued appearance tickets to the Sidney Town Court on September 22, 2022.

On August 24, 2022, at approximately 8:05 p.m., New York State Police at Richfield Springs arrested Thomas J. Cleary, age 57 of Richfield Springs, NY For the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. While on patrol, a trooper spotted a vehicle on Main Street near Lake Street in the village of Richfield Springs with its hazard lights on and no one inside it. Cleary was determined to be driving the vehicle and the trooper observed characteristics associated with alcohol impairment. Cleary was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which confirmed impairment. He was arrested and transported to SP Richfield Springs where his reportable B.A.C was .08%. Cleary was processed and issued appearance tickets to the Richfield Springs Village Court on October 25, 2022, then released to a sober third party.

On August 25, 2022, at approximately 5:13 p.m., New York State Police at Norwich arrested Jonathon G. Wilson, age 35 of Bainbridge, NY for the class “E” felony of Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated (with a child as passenger) or “Leandra’s Law”. A trooper was dispatched by Chenango County 911 to a report of a single vehicle crash om State Highway 8 in the town of Guilford. An investigation revealed that the vehicle struck a guiderail and went down an earth embankment. Wilson, who was driving the vehicle and a child were checked out by Gilbertsville EMS but not transported. The trooper observed Wilson displaying characteristics associated with impairment. Wilson was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which confirmed impairment. Wilson was arrested and transported to SP Sidney where his reportable B.A.C was .17%. Wilson was processed and issued appearance tickets to the Guilford Town Court on September 13, 2022.

On August 25, 2022, at approximately 6:50 p.m., New York State Police at Homer arrested Ashley D. Nichols, age 34 of Norwich, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. A trooper was dispatched by Cortland County 911 to a report of a vehicle that went off the roadway off State Route 13 and East Homer Baltimore Road in the town of Homer. When the trooper arrived, the vehicle was on its roof and Nichols was still in the driver’s seat. She was evaluated by EMS but did not wish to be transported. After an investigation, Nichols was arrested. She was transported to SP Homer where her reportable B.A.C was .17%. She was processed and released to a sober third party. Nichols is scheduled to appear at the Homer Town Court on September 20, 2022.

On August 25, 2022, at approximately 9:29 p.m., New York State Police at Sidney arrested Alecia K. Leombrone, age 47 of Binghamton, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. A trooper was dispatched by Chenango County 911 to a report of a vehicle that rolled on Interstate 88 east near exit 8 in the town of Bainbridge. Bainbridge Fire, Chenango County EMS and Sidney EMS were also dispatched to the scene. Leombrone was the only person in the vehicle and was removed from the vehicle by EMS and transported by Chenango EMS to Wilson Medical Center. While interviewing Leombrone about what happened, the trooper observed characteristics associated with impairment. She was arrested and is scheduled to appear at the Bainbridge Town Court on September 6, 2022.

On August 25, 2022, at approximately 8:00 p.m., New York State Police at Binghamton arrested Catherine A. Youells, age 39 of Endicott, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. A trooper was dispatched to check on a female who was sleeping in a vehicle on the shoulder of Conklin Road near Old Conklin Road in the town of Conklin. Troopers found Youells sleeping and were able to wake her. She was uncooperative and displaying characteristics associated with impairment. After an investigation, Youells was arrested. She was processed at SP Binghamton and issued appearance tickets to the Conklin Town Court on August 26, 2022.

On August 26, 2022, at approximately 10:15 p.m., New York State Police at Oneonta arrested Robert Riley, age 41 of Oneonta, NY for the felony of Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the first degree and the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. A trooper was at the Cooperstown All Star Village Parking Lot when he went to check on a man’s welfare. An investigation determined that the man drove to the location on his moped, he also appeared impaired. Riley was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which confirmed impairment. Riley was arrested and transported to SP Oneonta where he was issued appearance tickets to the Oneonta Town Court October 18, 2022.

On August 27, 2022, at approximately 1:13 a.m., New York State Police at Endwell arrested Ryan M. McKinney, age 36 of Endicott, NY for the felonies of Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated (with a previous conviction within 10 years) and Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the first degree. Troopers on East Main Street in the town of Union observed a vehicle with no operating headlights or taillights and made a traffic stop. While interviewing McKinney, the troopers observed characteristics commonly associated with alcohol impairment. After an investigation, McKinney was arrested and transported to SP Endwell for processing. His reportable B.A.C was .25%. McKinney was issued appearance tickets to the Union Town Court on September 6, 2022, then turned over to a sober third party.

On August 27, 2022, at approximately 4:53 p.m., New York State Police at Homer arrested Timothy W. Rathbun, age 40 of Cincinnatus, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs. A trooper was dispatched by Courtland County 911 to a report of a male who appeared to be unconscious in a vehicle on West Center Street in the village of McGraw. Troopers arrived to find Rathbun outside of the vehicle leaning over the driver’s seat of the running vehicle. While interviewing Rathbun, troopers learned he had driven there, he also appeared impaired. Rathbun was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which confirmed impairment. He was arrested and transported to SP Homer. Rathbun was processed and issued appearance tickets to the Cortlandville Town Court on September 26, 2022, then turned over to a sober third party.

On August 27, 2022, at approximately 10:15 p.m., New York State Police at Richfield Springs arrested Brett R. Fullington, age 49 of Little Falls, NY for the class “E” felony of Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated (with a child as passenger) or “Leandra’s Law” and the misdemeanor of Endangering the Welfare of a Child. While on State Route 20 in the town of Richfield, a trooper observed a vehicle speeding and initiated a traffic stop. While interviewing the driver, the trooper smelled an odor of an alcoholic beverage and also other characteristics associated with impairment. There were four other passengers in the vehicle, one of which was a child under the age of 15. After an investigation, Fullington was arrested. He was transported to SP Richfield Springs where his reportable B.A.C was .17%. Fullington was processed and issued appearance tickets to the Richfield Town Court on September 21, 2022.

On August 29, 2022, at approximately 4:38 a.m., New York State Police at Homer arrested Matthew L. Arnold, age 31 of Groton, NY for the felony of Driving While Intoxicated (with a previous conviction within 10 years). Troopers were monitoring traffic on Interstate 81 in the town of Cortlandville when they observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. A traffic stop was initiated and while interviewing Arnold, troopers observed characteristics commonly associated with impairment. After an investigation he was arrested. Arnold was transported to SP Homer where his reportable B.A.C was .12%. He was issued appearance tickets to the Cortlandville Town Court on October 3, 2022.

On August 29, 2022, at approximately 11:27 a.m., New York State Police at Sidney arrested Peter G. Gray, age 58 of Walton, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. A trooper observed Gray walking near the Sunoco gas station in the town of Walton and observed an odor of an alcoholic beverage and several other characteristics associated with impairment. The trooper then observed Gray revving the engine of a vehicle and drive the vehicle onto Main Street. Gray was ultimately stopped on South River Road and interviewed. After an investigation, Gray was arrested. He was transported to SP Margaretville and processed. Gray was issued appearance tickets to the Walton Town Court on September 19, 2022, then turned over to a sober third party.

On August 30, 2022, at approximately 6:51 p.m., New York State Police at Richfield Springs arrested Richard J. Lalyer, age 59 of West Winfield, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. A trooper was dispatched by Otsego County 911 to a report of a possible crash involving a motorcycle on Gas City Road and Skaneateles Turnpike in the town of Plainfield. When the trooper arrived, he found that Lalyer tipped his moped into a ditch when making a turn. Lalyer was evaluated by West Winfield EMS and not transported to a hospital. While speaking to Lalyer, the trooper smelled an odor of an alcoholic beverage and other characteristics commonly associated with impairment. The trooper conducted Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which confirmed impairment. Lalyer was arrested and transported to SP Richfield Springs where his reportable B.A.C was .10%. Lalyer was processed and issued appearance tickets to the Plainfield Town Court on September 14, 2022

On August 31, 2022, New York State Police at Norwich arrested Trevor J. Bays, age 28 of Independence, KS for the felony of Driving While Intoxicated (with a previous conviction within 10 years). On August 27, 2022, at approximately 3:19 a.m., Troopers were dispatched by Chenango County 911 to a report of a one-vehicle crash on Bliven Coye Hill Road in the town of Smyrna. When troopers arrived, Sherburne EMS were on scene providing medical care to Bays. An investigation revealed that Bay was traveling east around a curve when he went into the opposite lane and exited the roadway into a ditch. A trooper observed characteristics associated with impairment. Bays was transported to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital by Sherburne EMS then later transported to Upstate Medical Center. Bays was processed on August 31. He was issued appearance tickets to the Smyrna Town Court on October 12, 2022.