Provided Ithaca Police Department

ITHACA, NY (WETM)- Ithaca Police Department is investigating multiple burglaries that occurred this morning by a person who falsely identified himself as an NYSEG worker.

This morning around 10:30 Ithaca Police Department was notified of a reported burglary in the 100 block of N. Cayuga Street. It is reported that the person forced entry into an unoccupied building and stole numerous items. The person also stole items out of a vehicle in the same area. According to Ithaca Police, it is reported that the person falsely identified himself as an NYSEG worker to gain unauthorized access to other buildings in the area as well.

The Ithaca Police Department is looking to identify the person responsible for the above-mentioned crimes. The description that is provided is a slim male, facial hair, with a tattoo visible on the top of the left hand, estimated at 5’*” tall, wearing a red shirt, pants with white stripes, and a hard hat reading “Kone.”

Additional information is not being released by law enforcement at this time as this is an ongoing investigation. Any witnesses are asked to contact the Ithaca Police Department by the following means: