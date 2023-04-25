BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today in Broome County Court, a Manhattan man was sentenced to 3.5 years in New York State prison after pleading guilty to Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance.

In June of 2020, NYS Police stopped the vehicle of 26-year-old Dwight McCullough after he committed a traffic violation on East Main Street in Endicott.

McCullough then gave a trooper a false name.

A search of the vehicle also revealed a quantity of heroin that police say McCullough intended to sell.

McCullough, a convicted felon, failed to appear for his original sentencing date in 2021, and was finally transported back from Nassau County.

“Convicted felons from downstate, who come to our community for the purpose of selling narcotics, will be sent to State prison,” said Michael A. Korchak, Broome County District Attorney.