BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On Wednesday, a man wanted for homicide in New York City was arrested in Binghamton following a pursuit.

At around 4 p.m., Taykwann Browne, of Brooklyn, was located by the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force operating a motor vehicle on Binghamton’s East Side.

Police attempted to stop Browne on a warrant, but he fled the scene by driving in the direction of a police officer and across a front lawn.

A short time after, Browne was involved in a crash in the area of Eldredge Street and Brandywine Avenue.

Browne allegedly hit another vehicle and fled the scene on foot.

He was eventually located on the railroad tracks nearby and taken into custody.

On top of the homicide warrant, police found Browne to be in possession of a loaded 9mm Ruger brand handgun and approximately 12.9 grams of fentanyl pills.

He has been charged with the following and was transported to the Binghamton Police Department:

Attempted Assault in the 1st Degree

Reckless Endangerment in the 1st Degree

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 4th Degree

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd Degree

Criminal Using Drug Paraphernalia in the 2nd Degree

Obstruction of Governmental Administration in the 2nd Degree

Resisting Arrest

Criminal Trespass in the 3rd Degree