TOWN OF DICKINSON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Kimberly Ferguson on an outstanding warrant and is asking for assistance from Broome County residents.

Ferguson is wanted for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree.

She is roughly 5’6” tall, 140 pounds, and was last know to frequent the Norwich area.

Anyone with information on the location of Ferguson is asked to contact the Broome County Sheriff’s Office.

Tips may be submitted electronically or by phone and will remain confidential.

Broome County Sheriff’s Office website: http://gobroomecounty.com/sheriff/warrants

Broome County Sheriff’s Office tip line: 607-778-1196

Warrants Division: 607-778-2923 or 607-778-2933