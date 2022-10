BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today, in Broome County Court, Jordann Maroney, 30 of Norwich, pled guilty to Criminal Possession of a Firearm, a felony.

On March 8th, Maroney was in possession of an illegal, unlicensed .22 caliber revolver, as well as cocaine and methamphetamine during a traffic stop in the Town of Barker.

She will be sentenced to 1 to 3 years in New York State prison at a later date.