TOWN OF CAMBRIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A teacher’s aide in Niagara County has been charged with sexual abuse and criminal sexual act.
33-year-old Melissa Demmin was accused of engaging in unwanted sexual contact with two male students. Her arrest came after the Sheriff’s deputy assigned as a school resource officer received a report from Niagara Academy.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, the incidents allegedly happened this year. Orleans Niagara BOCES is cooperating with the investigation.
Demmin has since been taken to the Niagara County Correctional Facility, where she will be arraigned.
