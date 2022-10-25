OWEGO, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – New York State Police at Owego are still looking two identify two individuals who they believe were involved in stealing thousands of dollars from the Speedway in Owego.

Police say that the pair scammed a clerk by engaging in a series of purchases including lottery tickets and Visa cards. They ultimately stole $3,693 from the store.

The incident occurred on October 5th around 1:20 a.m. It is also believed that the two individuals conducted a similar scam in Johnson City earlier that night.

Police say that they may be operating a white Ford Sedan.

Check out the updated photographs above.

Anyone with information is asked to call 607-561-7400.