CORTLAND COUNTY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a new tech scam technique that is happening in the area.

Victims are receiving a pop-up message on their computer screen or via email warning that there are “threats detected” on the device. The pop-up will have a phone number attached with directions to call a tech line for assistance. Upon making the call, the “security technician” will ask for a service payment via gift cards.

The sheriff’s office urges people to not call the phone number that is listed and stresses that real security warnings will never ask you to call a phone number for assistance.

If you think that there may be an issue with your computer, update your computer’s security software and run a scan.

Officers are asking that anyone with information relating to any similar incidents contact the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office at (607)758-5599.