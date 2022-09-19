BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A Broome County Court Judge has denied a murder suspect’s request for new legal representation.

Kout Akol is accused of killing 27 year-old Takecia Mitchell inside unit 2-20 of Saratoga Apartments in Binghamton in July of last year.

Police say the two knew each other.

Today in court, Akol renewed his claim that he is not receiving adequate counsel, arguing that he’s gone long periods of time without seeing his lawyer and that not all of the evidence from the prosecution has been shared with him.

Akol also asked that he be allowed to represent himself.

His attorney says all of the evidence, known as discovery, has been shared with him and that Akol is argumentative during their meetings, making them unproductive.

Judge Joe Cawley rejected Akol’s request and says a November 14th trial will begin with his existing defense team in place.

The District Attorney’s Office offered Akol a plea bargain of 25 years in prison in exchange for a guilty plea for manslaughter which Akol rejected.