SMITHVILLE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Chenango County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a vehicle pursuit with a motorcycle yesterday, August 15th, that travelled across county lines.

According to reports, the pursuit began in the Chenango County Town of Smithville and continued through Cortland County then into Broome County.

The suspect, 27-year-old Austin R. Demuth of Guilford, eventually jumped off his motorcycle and led a short foot pursuit on State Highway 79 in Whitney Point.

Demuth was caught and taken into custody. He was transported to Wilson Hospital with minor injuries that occurred during the foot pursuit.

He has been charged with Unlawful Fleeing, Obstruction to Governmental Administration, Resisting Arrest, and numerous traffic violations. He also had a warrant out of Chenango County.

Demuth was arraigned in the City of Norwich Court and released on his own recognizance.