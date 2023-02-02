BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – In the past 24 hours, the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force has recovered tens of thousands of dollars in narcotics and illegal weapons.

Yesterday, the task force searched 127 Washington Avenue Apt. 2 in the Village of Endicott and recovered over $3,200 worth of fentanyl, .5 grams of black tar heroin, a loaded 9 millimeter ghost gun, a loaded 40 caliber handgun, over $2,000 of suspected drug proceeds and much more.

Following the search, both 31-year-old Chase Tiffany of Binghamton and 35-year-old Paul Reed of Endicott were charged with Criminal possession of a weapon.

Reed was also charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, and criminally using drug paraphernalia.

Broome County Sheriff, Fred Akshar says that this morning, the SIU conducted a traffic stop on I-81 in the Town of Chenango and recovered almost 2.5 pounds of fentanyl.

“The amount of fentanyl that was recovered by members of the task force this morning, equals 570,000 fatal doses of fentanyl. You think about that, nearly three times the amount of people in Broome County, could have been killed by fentanyl that was recovered today.”

Following the traffic stop, Adolofo De Jesus and Franklin Valdez, from the Bronx were charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Carlos Valdez from North Providence Rhode Island was also charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, plus criminal possession of a forged instrument, and criminal impersonation.

All of those who were arrested were transported to the to the Broome County Correctional Facility to await arraignment.