SIDNEY, N.Y. (WIVE/WBGH) – Delaware County District Attorney Shawn Smith revealed further charges for two Sidney residents in connection with a drug bust earlier this month.

43-year-old Misty Cintron and 50-year-old Brandon Hendricks were indicted for 15 charges by the Delaware County Grand Jury on November 9. They were arrested on November 1 after a month-long narcotics investigation in the Village of Sidney. A search warrant revealed $15,000 worth of narcotics in their possession.

The indictment charges both Cintron and Hendricks with two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree, a Class D Felony, and accuses them of possessing cathinone, a stimulant, with intent to sell it.

They were also charged with six counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, a Class B Felony, for allegedly possessing quantities of different controlled substances such as fentanyl, crack, and cocaine, with the intent to sell them.

Cintron and Hendricks received further Class B Felony charges because it is alleged that they each possessed over 1/8 ounce of methamphetamine with the intent to sell it.

Cintron is also accused of Tampering with Physical Evidence, a Class E Felony, while Hendricks was charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon for allegedly possessing a 12-gauge shotgun while being prohibited from doing so.

Additionally, both Cintron and Hendricks were charged with Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia. It is alleged that they possessed packaging material, cutting agents and scales that were being used for the sale and distribution of illegal narcotics.

“My office will continue to partner with the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office to ensure that illegal drugs are removed from our communities,” said Smith.