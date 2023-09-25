ENDICOTT, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – An Endicott residence was forced into vacancy last week after its owner failed to comply with the village’s “Lockdown Law.”

Since August 2022, the residence at 1000 Monroe Street has been the source of numerous police complaints. In an initial effort to combat the crime, the Village of Endicott issued multiple warnings to property owner Travis Kipp. Now, the village has taken legal action against Kipp in order to declare the residence a public nuisance.

To discuss the ongoing matters, an Order to Show Cause hearing was held on September 22 in Broome County Supreme Court. While in court, Honorable Supreme Court Justice Joseph McBride declared 1000 Monroe Street a public nuisance and ordered for it to close. Occupants of the building were required by Village Police to vacate the property by 5:15 p.m. that day.

The property was a source of concern for neighborhood residents as it became the center for multiple violent crimes such as shootings, a stabbing, fighting, and narcotics distribution and use. Code Enforcement Officers of the Village of Endicott Fire Department had also issued several citations for numerous code violations, partly due to large amounts of garbage on and around the property.

Under the Lockdown Law, a building is deemed a public nuisance if it accumulates 12 or more points in a six-month period or 18 or more points in a 12-month period. Over the course of 12 months, 1000 Monroe Street had accumulated 30 points.