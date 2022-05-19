BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The 18-year-old accused of killing 10 people and injuring three others in a mass shooting this past Saturday will be in court today at 9:30 a.m.

He has been charged with first-degree murder and has pleaded not guilty. So far, no charges have been filed in federal court.

11 of the 13 people who were shot on Saturday were Black.

Killed

Injured

Attorney Barry Covert says “We can expect that at any given time now, we will see an indictment. It will be a very comprehensive indictment. They may well be taking their time to make sure it’s comprehensive.”

This past June, the suspect underwent a mental health evaluation regarding a threat made against his high school.

If convicted, the accused shooter could spend life in prison without parole. He’s currently in the custody of the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, on suicide watch.