MARATHON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On December 8th, Cortland County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence on Mill Street in Marathon for a reported disturbance.
Officers determined that Jacob Foster, 19, of Marathon, struck a victim with a weapon and damaged their glasses during an altercation.
Foster was arrested and charged with the following:
- Assault in the 2nd Degree
- Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 4th Degree
- Criminal Mischief in the 4th Degree
He was arraigned and released on his own recognizance. He is scheduled to appear in the Marathon Town Court on December 14th.