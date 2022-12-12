MARATHON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On December 8th, Cortland County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence on Mill Street in Marathon for a reported disturbance.

Officers determined that Jacob Foster, 19, of Marathon, struck a victim with a weapon and damaged their glasses during an altercation.

Foster was arrested and charged with the following:

Assault in the 2nd Degree

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 4th Degree

Criminal Mischief in the 4th Degree

He was arraigned and released on his own recognizance. He is scheduled to appear in the Marathon Town Court on December 14th.