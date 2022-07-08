BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A man was arrested on July 5th for trying to sneak contraband into the Broome County Jail.

Marcello McDonald, 55 from Queens, came to the Broome County Sheriff’s Correctional Facility to be arraigned on a robbery charge. While being searched as part of the book in process he was found to be in possession of several contraband items, said the sheriff’s office.

McDonald reportedly had matches and strikers, marijuana, and Benzodiazepine and Oxycodone pills that were not prescribed to him.

He was charged with 4 counts of Promoting Prison Contraband and 2 counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance.

He will be arraigned in Town of Dickinson Court. He continues to be remanded to the Broome County Jail.