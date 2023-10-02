CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A Truxton man is facing multiple felony charges after he allegedly set fire to a home while knowing there were people inside.

On September 17, Officers of the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a structure fire at a residence located on Kingsley Avenue in the Town of Cortlandville. First responders immediately began an investigation into the cause of the fire.

The investigation revealed that Matthew Clark, 37, allegedly barricaded both the entrance and exit of the home and trapped two people inside. After that, Clark allegedly set the home on fire over a dispute regarding property that was inside of the residence. Clark fled the scene and was unable to be located.

A warrant for Clark’s arrest was requested and granted for Arson in the Second Degree. Shortly after, the Cortland County District Attorney’s office presented the case in front of the Cortland County Grand Jury. The Grand Jury indicted Clark for Attempted Murder in the Second Degree; a Class B Felony, Arson in the Second Degree; a Class B Felony, Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree; a Class D Felony, and Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree; a Class D Felony.

A Superior Court Warrant of Arrest was signed for Clark’s arrest on September 28. Later that day, the Sheriff’s Office received a tip that Clark was seen in the Truxton area. Officers located Clark who fled on foot with the assistance of the Cortland Police Department, Homer Police Department and the New York State Police.

At the time of the arrest, Clark was also found to be in possession of a controlled substance. He was also charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor.

Clark has been arrested several times so far this year for several different misdemeanor and felony level offences. However, due to the New York State Bail Reform he was released on his own recognizance. Clark was arrested on September 12, just five days prior to the fire investigation.

Clark is due to appear in court at a later date.