CORTLANDVILLE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On October 16th, Cortland County Sheriff’s officers responded to the Walmart on Bennie Road in the Town of Cortlandville for a reported larceny.

Store employees reported that the suspect had left in a vehicle prior to police arriving on the scene.

Officers were able to locate the vehicle on State Route 281 in Cortlandville and conducted a traffic stop.

An investigation determined that the passenger of the vehicle, John Travers, 32 of Syracuse, had stolen merchandise from the Walmart store. He also tried to conceal his identity by providing officers with a fake name.

Travers was detained and found to be in possession of narcotics and drug paraphernalia on his person.

He was arrested and transported to the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office for processing.

During his transport, it was determined that Travers tried to conceal and destroy additional narcotics that were on his person inside the patrol vehicle.

He has been charged with the following crimes:

Tampering with Evidence

Petit Larceny

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance

Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia

False Personation

He was released on his own recognizance and is set to appear in the Town of Cortlandville Court on October 31st.