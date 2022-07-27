BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – According to the Broome County Sheriff’s Office, a man was shot by a bow and arrow early Tuesday morning at the abandoned Vestal Hills Country Club in the Town of Binghamton.

Sheriff’s responded to the old country club at around 3 a.m. on July 26th and found a man in the parking lot with a non-life threatening wound to his chest. He was transported to Wilson Hospital for evaluation.

According to reports, prior to police arrival, two additional people left the scene in a dark colored sedan. Within minutes, the sedan was observed by New York State Police traveling down Powderhouse Road in Vestal. When the trooper attempted to stop the vehicle, the two occupants exited and fled on foot.

A perimeter was established and the occupants were later found hiding in the garage of a house on Powderhouse Road. The two were identified as Savannah Perry and Carson Vanco, both 21, both of Endicott, NY.

An investigation determined that the man who was shot, 23-year-old Bayso Vannavongsa of Binghamton, had been using the abandoned country club to store property and firearms.

Police say that Vannavongsa and Vanco were known to each other. They believe that their relationship began to deteriorate culminating in Vanco ambushing Vannavongsa at the country club by shooting him at close range with the compound bow.

Police searched the abandoned Vestal Hills property and found a small stash of weapons located in a building consisting of five rifles, one sawed off shotgun, one BB gun, and two handguns. All of the weapons were seized.

During the search, police also found a chain saw, a dirt bike, a generator, and various tools, all of which they believe were stolen.

Criminal charges are pending and the investigation is active and ongoing.