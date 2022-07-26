UNION, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Last night, July 25th, at around 7:40 p.m. New York State Police responded to a shooting in the 200 block of Carl Street in the town of Union.

An adult male was shot in the chest area and was transported to Wilson Hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

Update: The 40-year-old victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries. There is no threat to the public and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call New York State Police at (607)561-7400.

