BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A Town of Dickinson man is heading to New York State prison after entering a guilty plea to the felony crime on Attempted Assault in the Second Degree.

Dillon M. Thomas, 31, was involved in a violent domestic dispute with a 39-year-old woman on January 13, 2022. Thomas cut the victim on her hand with a knife causing an injury that required stitches. He was arrested that same day by the Broome County Sheriff’s Office.

Thomas will be sentenced on November 1st to 1½ to 3 years.

“Domestic violence is an inescapable problem in every community. Fortunately, in this case, the Sheriff’s Office arrested the defendant before things could escalate even more. The Broome County District Attorney’s Office will continue to protect victims of domestic violence,” said Michael A. Korchak, Broome County District Attorney.