DELHI, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A former Franklin man is serving prison time for sexually abusing two children.

48-year-old John Jaromack Jr. appeared in Delaware County Court on Monday. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison, followed by ten 10 years of post-release supervision. Jaromack previously pled guilty to two counts of Criminal Sexual Act in the Second Degree, Class D Felonies on August 25.

As part of his guilty plea, Jaromack admitted to sexually abusing a minor in full satisfaction of a multi-count indictment that accused him of sexual abuse against two separate children. Due to the nature of the case, the details of the crimes and identities of the victims will not be revealed.

When Jaromack appeared for sentencing, several members of the victims’ families made statements to the court or submitted written Victim Impact Statements. Jaromack made a statement as well.

Orders of protection were granted in favor of the two victims for the next 13 years. Jaromack is required to register as a sex offender upon being released from prison.

Acting District Attorney Shawn Smith thanked the victims in this case for coming forward.

“I want to thank the two children who came forward and exposed Mr. Jaromack’s horrible crimes. I know that this conviction cannot begin to repair the damage that they have suffered, but I hope that they gain a little peace knowing this monster is where he belongs; in state prison,” said Smith. “Sex abuse is an all-too-common crime that often sees victims feeling alone and utterly traumatized. Many victims of such abuse go unnoticed or unheard. To those victims, if you can, tell someone. And to the members of our community who see something odd in a child or witness inappropriate behavior by an adult towards a child, say something.”