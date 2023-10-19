AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The man involved in a high-speed chase through the City of Auburn back in August, is heading to prison.

Cayuga County District Attorney, Brittany Grome Antonacci, said Kevin Huntington, Jr. entered guilty pleas to multiple criminal charges in Cayuga County Court.

On Aug. 11, Huntington took Auburn Police on the chase, while driving a stolen vehicle. During the pursuit, he ran over a police-deployed spike strip, which flattened all four of the car’s tires.

Eventually, Huntington crashed the car near the Owasco Outlet, in the area of McMaster Street.

But Huntington wasn’t in the car alone. There was a minor as Huntington’s passenger, who fled from the vehicle after the crash.

Auburn Police were able to apprehend both Huntington and the minor.

Huntington pled guilty to:

Three counts of Attempted Aggravated Assault Upon a Police Officer

He admitted that he swerved the stolen vehicle at three marked Auburn Police vehicles with intent to cause serious injury to the officers in the vehicles, according to the Cayuga County DA’s office.

Additional charges Huntington pled guilty to:

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree – Felony

Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle in the Second Degree – Felony

Unlawfully Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle in the Third Degree – Misdemeanor

Reckless Driving – Misdemeanor

On top of those charges, Huntington pled guilty to Assault in the Second Degree from a prior altercation that took place on Aug. 9. There was an incident that happened on Owasco St., in the City of Auburn, which led to “visible police response,” according to the Cayuga County DA’s office.

Huntington had fled the scene and was taken in by police two days later.

On Oct. 19, Huntington admitted to assaulting the victim with brass knuckles, resulting in an injury that required stitches.

In addition, Huntington pled guilty to Criminal Contempt in the First Degree, after admitting to subjecting the victim to physical contact in violation of an order of protection during an incident

in the Town of Victory, on Aug. 11.

He then left the scene in a stolen vehicle, which resulted in the police chase after he crossed into city lines.

Huntington faces a combined sentence of seven years, and five years post-release supervision when he is sentenced on Feb. 1, 2024.

Chief Assistant District Attorney Christopher Valdina handled the prosecution of these cases.