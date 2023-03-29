(Photo by Stefani Reynolds / AFP) (Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

ALBANY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A Miami-area man has been sentenced to prison for his role in a gas station skimming scheme that hit locations in Broome County.

Between April 2016 and July 2019, 34-year-old Yuny Hurtado Rodriguez worked with others to build skimming devices designed to steal gas station customer information and install them inside gas pumps in Albany, Broome, and Montgomery counties.

Rodriguez then used the stolen information collected to create fraudulent debit and credit cards that were used to obtain money orders, gift cards, and cash.

He received 57 months in prison and will have to forfeit $606,000.