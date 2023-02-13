BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today in Broome County Court, an Endicott man was sentenced to prison after stealing from the George F. Johnson Memorial Library on Park Avenue.

On June 6th, 42-year-old Edward Shelton stole a laptop and a Blu-Ray disk player from the library.

Cameras showed Shelton entering a conference room in the basement, placing the items in his backpack, then exiting the building.

He pled guilty to felony Grand Larceny and will spend 2 to 4 years in New York State prison.

Shelton also has a prior felony conviction from 2019 for Criminal Possession of Stolen Property.

“Stealing from a library clearly shows someone who places his own interests above those of

the community. Sometimes the only way to prevent repeat offenses is incarceration. Hopefully

Defendant Shelton gets the message,” said Michael A. Korchak, Broome County District

Attorney.