BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A Binghamton man plead guilty to Burglary in the Third Degree in Broome County Court last week.

On November 26th, 2021, Jalil Ruiz Sr., 36, broke into the Boost Mobile store on Chenango Street in the City of Binghamton where he stole electronics.

Ruiz was sentenced to 2 to 4 years in New York State Prison.