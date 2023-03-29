BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today in Broome County Court, a Binghamton man was sentenced to New York State prison for smuggling meth into the Broome County Jail.

On June 16th, 37-year-old Ronald Bodden possessed a quantity of methamphetamine while being booked into the jail on an unrelated charge.

Bodden is a convicted felon for weapon possession in Queens and was sentenced to 2 to 4 years after pleading guilty to Promoting Prison Contraband in the First Degree.

“The Broome County District Attorney’s Office continues to work with law enforcement to concentrate on sending repeat offenders to prison. By doing this Broome County has not seen a spike in crime like other Upstate cities,” said Michael A. Korchak, Broome County District Attorney.