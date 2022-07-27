BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Joshua Meighan, 30, of Seneca, South Carolina, was sentenced to six years in federal prison on Monday, July 25th. It was determined that he provided firearms and ammunition to convicted felons on two separate occasions.

Meighan plead guilty to charges and admitted that while living in South Carolina he contacted a Central New York resident, who he knew was a convicted felon, and arranged for a sale through the U.S. mail of a Taurus 9mm caliber semiautomatic pistol and 25 rounds of ammunition for $980.

The pistol and ammunition were recovered at a post office facility in Syracuse on October 14, 2021. Special Agents executed a search warrant at Meighan’s home in Seneca, South Carolina where he was arrested and returned to Syracuse for prosecution.

Meighan also plead guilty to mailing two pistols from his home in South Carolina to another felon in Binghamton. Both firearms were seized in 2021 by the United States Postal Inspection Service.

Meighan is a former resident of New York State and has five previous felony convictions.