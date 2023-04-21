BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On February 25th, a 22-year-old man was shot in broad daylight at 5 Struges Street.

The man was quickly transported to an area hospital where he was treated for a gunshot wound to the chest. He survived.

On April 12th, Binghamton Police arrested 28-year-old Christopher Frederick in connection to the incident.

Today in Broome County Court, he was arraigned on 4 charges, including Attempted Murder, Assault, and Criminal Possession of a Weapon.

Frederick pled not guilty to all charges and was returned to the Broome County Jail.