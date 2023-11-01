DELHI, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A man will serve jail time after pleading guilty to the illegal possession of a weapon in Delaware County.

On October 30, Terrence Mewborn, 30, originally of Queens, entered a guilty plea to Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree in violation of Section 265.02(1) of the Penal Law, a Class D Felony.

On July 2, 2022, Deputies from the Delaware County Sheriff’s Department responded to a reported motor vehicle accident in the Town of Franklin. Upon arrival, patrols determined that a rollover had occurred and several of the passengers were injured with many requiring hospitalization.

As deputies secured the scene, they discovered narcotics. A search was executed of the car and patrols discovered additional drugs, drug paraphernalia, and a .380 semi-automatic Cobra Denal handgun. Police say the crashed vehicle had also been reported stolen.

During an investigation, it was revealed that Mewborn was linked to the narcotics and the handgun. He was charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon as well as several other crimes.

Subsequent to a negotiated deposition, Mewborn admitted to owning the handgun without possessing a pistol permit.

Mewborn is expected to serve a two-to-four-year intermediate prison sentence. Judge Gary Rosa presided and ordered a pre-sentence report.