BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today in Broome County Court, Christien Smith-Bartlett was sentenced to 13 years in New York State prison after pleading guilty to Manslaughter in the First Degree.

On January 14th, Smith-Bartlett stabbed Randy Glezen, Jr. several times with a knife during a family dispute at his residence on Katellville Road in the Town of Chenango.

Glezen was transported to Wilson Hospital where he died from his injuries.

“This is a tragic case of domestic violence that has ruined the lives of all involved. After consulting with the family members and considering Smith-Bartlett’s acceptance of responsibility, this is an appropriate resolution to this terrible incident,” said Michael A. Korchak, Broome County District Attorney.