BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today in Broome County Court, Cristopher Vandunk, 26 of Binghamton, pled guilty to Felony Robbery in the Third Degree.

In December of 2021, Vandunk, and another individual, forcibly took money from a man making a deposit at the M&T Bank ATM on Exchange Street in Binghamton.

Vandurk will be sentenced to 2 to 4 years in New York State prison on January 3rd.

“Lawless behavior like this deteriorates the quality of life in our community. Fortunately, the Binghamton Police responded quickly and now this perpetrator is off our streets,” said Michael A. Korchak, Broome County District Attorney.