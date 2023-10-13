BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A repeat violent felon will serve prison time after pleading guilty to his latest crime.

The Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced on Friday that Dylan Shoemaker of Chenango Forks appeared in court to answer to his charges. Shoemaker pleaded guilty to felony Assault in the Second Degree after admitting that he assaulted a New York State Trooper while resisting arrest.

On February 6, the New York State Police responded to a residence on Perch Pond Road in Windsor to investigate a domestic dispute. When officers attempted to take Shoemaker into custody, he began fighting with them. Shoemaker then punched a trooper in the face. The same trooper wrestled Shoemaker to the ground and was cut by glass. The officer was treated at a local hospital and released.

Shoemaker has a lengthy criminal history and was previously convicted of felony Attempted Robbery First Degree in 2010, Attempted Burglary Second Degree in 2014, and Attempted Assault in the Second Degree involving an assault of a fellow inmate in the Broome County jail, also in 2014.

Shoemaker will be sentenced to 12 years to life in New York State prison on January 12.

“The New York State Persistent Violent Felony Offender Sentencing Guidelines warrant this sentence for defendant Shoemaker. We must, as a community, continue to support law enforcement. Fortunately, the trooper was not seriously injured and is back on the job,” said Michael Korchak, Broome County District Attorney.