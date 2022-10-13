HARTWICK, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On October 7th, Otsego County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a motor vehicle accident in the Town of Hartwick.

Deputies were called to the Dollar General on State Highway 28 for reports of a vehicle running into a utility pole.

Witness’ on the scene told deputies that the driver of the vehicle had fled the scene on foot and was last seen walking north on State Highway 28.

Deputies and Cooperstown Police located the driver a short distance up the road.

It was found that at the time of the crash, the driver was intoxicated.

The driver was found to be Kevin Clapper, 40 of Fly Creek, New York. He was arrested and charged with the following.

Aggravated DWI; BAC .18% or more of 1%

Driving While Intoxicated

Leaving the scene of a property damage accident

Consuming alcohol in a motor vehicle

Driving on the shoulder

He was issued traffic and appearance tickets and is set to appear in the Town of Hartwick Court at a later date.