BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today in Broome County Court, a Binghamton man was found guilty of Burglary, Obstructing Governmental Justice, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

In March 2021, 40-year-old Quintin Wilson, who was armed with a handgun, kicked down the door of a residence on Julian Street in Binghamton.

Wilson entered the residence and engaged in a physical altercation with a resident. He struck her in the face with the gun, causing injury.

Wilson then stole property and fled the scene.

He was tracked down by police on June 1st through surveillance recordings and DNA left at the scene.

According to the Broome County District Attorney’s Office, Wilson has a criminal history dating back over 20 years.

He was convicted of felony Sexual Abuse in 2011, felony Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in 2007, and felony Attempted Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in 2003.

“The citizens of Broome County need to be protected from this violent career criminal, and the

District Attorney’s Office will request that he be sentenced to the maximum sentence under

the law, which is up to 25 years-to-life in prison, as a Persistent Felony Offender,” said Michael

A. Korchak, Broome County District Attorney

The jury deliberated just over an hour before finding Wilson guilty.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on June 9th.