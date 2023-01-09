CORTLANDVILLE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – An Ithaca man is being charged with Driving While Intoxicated after police found him unconscious in a stopped vehicle.

On January 8th, Cortland County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of State Route 281 and Fisher Avenue in Cortlandville and found 33-year-old Sengal Alazar blocking traffic.

It was determined that Alazar was intoxicated, so he was arrested and transported to the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office.

He was later released and is scheduled to appear in the Town of Cortlandville Court on January 30th.