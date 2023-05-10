BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today in Broome County Court, a Binghamton man was sentenced to 6 years in New York State prison after pleading guilty to Attempted Robbery in the 2nd Degree.

In December of 2021, 30-year-old Joel Valdes-Pica assaulted someone making a deposit at the M&T Bank ATM on Exchange Street and stole over $1,000.

Valdes-Pica also has a prior felony conviction for Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree from 2014.

“Repeat offenders who continue to jeopardize the safety of law-abiding citizens, will be held

accountable,” said Michael A. Korchak, Broome County District Attorney.