BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – An Endicott man who was wanted by the Broome County Sheriff’s Office and Pennsylvania State police for charges stemming from a vehicle pursuit that occurred on August 31st was located and arrested yesterday.

Members of the Patrol Division developed information on McCloe’s whereabouts and initiated a surveillance detail. According to the Sheriff’s Office, McCloe is known to law enforcement and has a history of non-compliance and evading the police.

Yesterday, McCloe was identified exiting his vehicle. Members of the surveillance detail were able to surround him and take him into custody without incident.

During the arrest, McCloe was found to have several fake ID cards and a fake pistol permit. The license plate on the back of his vehicle was also fake and the vehicle was unregistered and uninsured.

McCloe was charged with the following:

Criminal Possession of a forged instrument (felony)

Reckless endangerment (felony)

Unlawfully fleeing of a police officer

Aggravated Unlicensed Operation

Operating a motor vehicle without insurance

Unregistered motor vehicle

Improper license plates

Unlicensed driver

He was taken to Broome County Jail for arraignment.