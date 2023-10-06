ENDICOTT, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A dispute in Endicott has led to the arrest of one man.

On October 5, the Endicott Police Department arrested Kyron Miler, 23, of Connecticut, on multiple charges after he allegedly refused to leave a homeowner’s backyard, caused a physical dispute, and injured an individual.

At approximately 9:40 p.m., police were dispatched to 11 North Liberty Avenue after receiving a report of a dispute. During an investigation, the homeowner told police that she observed Milner in her backyard and told him to leave multiple times, but he refused. As the homeowner attempted to remove Milner’s personal items from her backyard, he allegedly grabbed her by the arm and told her he had a knife. The homeowner’s 19-year-old son was alerted to the altercation and physically defended his mother. During the scuffle, the son was cut on the arm with the makeshift knife that Milner possessed.

The son sustained minor injuries and was treated at Lourdes Hospital in Binghamton.

Milner was charged with Assault in the Second Degree; a Class D Felony, Menacing in the Second Degree; a Class A Misdemeanor, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree; a Class A Misdemeanor, Obstructing Governmental Administration in the Second Degree; a Class A Misdemeanor, and Trespass; a Violation.

Milner was remanded to the Broome County Jail without bail.

As the investigation remains ongoing, no further information has been released at this time.