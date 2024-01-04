DELHI, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A man appeared in Delaware County Court on Thursday for arraignment on a 27-count indictment.

37-year-old Paul Fontana Jr. of Delhi is facing 26 felony charges and one misdemeanor after a domestic dispute led investigators to search his apartment on January 1.

Count one of the indictment accuses Fontana of Menacing in the Second Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor. It is alleged that Fontana intentionally placed one victim in fear of her life by displaying a deadly weapon or what appeared to be a firearm.

Count two accuses Fontana of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the First Degree, a Class B Felony, for allegedly possessing ten or more firearms.

Counts three and four of the indictment charge Fontana with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, a Class C Felony, for allegedly possessing a loaded firearm with the intent to harm another person.

Counts five, six, and seven charge Fontana with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, a Class D Felony. Fontana allegedly possessed firearms that has been defaced for concealment or prevention of the detection of a crime. It is also alleged that he owned an assault weapon.

Counts eight through 14 accuse Fontana of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree as well. Fontana allegedly possessed multiple firearm silencers.

Counts 15 through 26 charge Fontana with Criminal Manufacture, Sale, or Transport of an Undetectable Firearm, Rifle, or Shotgun, a Class D Felony. It is alleged that he used to 3D printer to create four black pistols, two gray pistols, and three red pistols. He also allegedly created three derringer frames.

Lastly, count 27 accuses Fontana of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, a Class B Felony. It is alleged that he knowingly possessed oxycodone with the intent to sell it.

Further information has not been provided at this time. Delaware County District Attorney Shawn Smith, Delaware County Sheriff Craig DuMond, and local officials will hold a conference on Friday to discuss the case further.