ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Police in Ithaca are investigating a homicide after a shooting in the city early Thursday morning.

Police say that around 3:45 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 12, units were sent to the area of N. Plain Street and W. Seneca Street for gunshots.

At the scene, officers found the body of 45-year-old Ithaca resident, Ernest Lankford with numerous sustained gunshot wounds. Police say that the killing of Lankford is not believed to be a random act.

Police say that the investigation into the killing is ongoing and that no other information will be released at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call the Ithaca Police Department as soon as possible at 607-272-3245 for dispatch, 607-330-0000 for tipline, or 607-272-9973 for police administration.