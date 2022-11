ONEONTA, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – According to police, a Yonkers man was charged with Petit Larceny after allegedly stealing from the Walmart in Oneonta.

On November 2nd, Joseph Reyes, 18, was found to have several stolen items that he allegedly took from the store.

Reyes was arrested and issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Oneonta Court at a later date.