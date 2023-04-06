TOWN OF DICKINSON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – An inmate at the Broome County Jail is facing six felony charges for allegedly smuggling cocaine and fentanyl into the facility.

On April 2nd, corrections officers were informed that 25-year-old Tymel Platt of Binghamton was in possession of contraband.

Investigators took Platt to the jail’s body scan machine, which showed an item hidden in his person.

A strip search allowed officers to recover the item which contained two smaller packages.

The packages contained the following:

A white, rock-like substance weighing 5.8g, which tested positive for Cocaine

A white, rock-like substance weighing 5.8g, which tested positive for Cocaine

Platt was charged with:

(2) Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree (Felonies)

(2) Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 4th Degree (Felonies)

(2) Promoting Prison Contraband in the 1st Degree (Felonies)

“Our hardworking men and women of the Broome County Sheriff’s Correctional Facility continue to prove that there is no substitute for their vigilance and unwavering commitment to the health and safety of those housed within our facility and the officers charged with their care,” said Sheriff Fred Akshar. “Those who attempt to compromise that safety through illegal drugs or other contraband, whether from the outside or from within, will be held accountable for their actions.”

According to the DEA, as little as 2 milligrams of fentanyl can be fatal, depending on the size of the victim. The Broome County Sheriff’s Office says the amount of fentanyl Platt possessed could kill 205 people.