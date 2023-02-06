COLESVILLE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A Port Crane man was arrested and charged with felony DWI following a two-car crash on Route 7 in Colesville.

On Friday, February 3rd, Broome County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the accident scene and found that everyone in both vehicles was unharmed.

Through investigation, deputies determined that one of the drivers, 40-year-old Jesse Zurn, was intoxicated.

Zurn was allegedly slurring his speech, expressing poor physical coordination, and was unable to maintain his balance.

He admitted to have been drinking, but refused all filed sobriety and chemical tests.

On top of DWI, Zurn was also charged with Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle and Making an Unsafe Lane Change.

He was released on an appearance ticket and is expected to appear in the Town of Colesville Court later this month.