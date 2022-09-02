WINDSOR, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Yesterday afternoon, a Broome County Sheriff’s Deputy was dispatched to a two-car motor vehicle accident on Interstate 86 in the Town of Windsor.

During the investigation, it was determined by police that one of the drivers, Michael Morgan, was displaying signs of impairment.

Morgan, 39 of Woodhaven, New York, was asked to participate in field sobriety testing which he performed poorly on.

Morgan was placed under arrest under the suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs.

He was transported to Sheriff’s headquarters and evaluated by a certified drug recognition expert. He agreed to provide a blood sample for analysis.

Morgan was processed and released on tickets returnable to the Town of Windsor Court. His vehicle was towed from the scene of the accident.