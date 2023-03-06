HOMER, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Last week, a Cortland County man was arrested for Driving while ability impaired by drugs and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Cortland County Sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop due to a lane violation in the area of State Route 90 and Sweeney Road in the Town of Homer.

Deputies determined that the driver, 51-year-old Lyle Pierce, of Bridgeport, was impaired by drugs.

They also found pierce to be in possession of a controlled substance.

He was issued appearance tickets, released on his own recognizance, and is set to appear in the Town of Homer Court on March 21st.