CORTLAND, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On December 16th, at approximately 1 p.m., the City of Cortland Police Department responded to a reported shooting at 109 Main Street.

A 30-year-old female who lives in an apartment at 109 Main Street was found with a single gun shot wound to her face and neck.

She was transported to a trauma center in Syracuse with non-life-threatening injuries.

The woman said she was shot by Tyshawn Pittman, an acquaintance and resident of the same building. He had fled the scene.

Police set up a perimeter and notified the public of the incident. Buildings in the area were evacuated and Pittman’s apartment was searched by the Cortland Tactical Response Team.

He was not inside the apartment.

Officers utilized tips from the public, surveillance cameras in the area, and cell phone tracking technology to locate Pittman in an apartment at 89 Main Street.

Then handgun utilized in the shooting was found at the apartment and Pittman was taken into custody.

He has been charged with the following felonies:

Attempted Murder in the Second Degree

Assault in the First Degree

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree

He was arraigned in Cortland City Court and remanded to the Cortland County Jail on $250,000 cash bail, $500,000 secured bond, or $1,000,000 bail bond.

The victim was released from the trauma center later that day.