BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On Wednesday, January 25th, the Binghamton SWAT team and Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force executed a drug bust at 111 Oak Street, Apartment 4, in Binghamton.

Investigators located a defaced revolver, 40 grams of crack cocaine, 26 grams of fentanyl, 25 grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia items, and $5,481 in suspected drug sales proceeds.

As a result, 37-year-old Andrew Bethune was arrested and charged with the following:

(6) Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree

(1) Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 4th Degree

(2) Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd Degree

(3) Criminal Using Drug Paraphernalia in the 2nd Degree

He was transported to the Binghamton Police Department for processing.